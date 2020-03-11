Students in grades K-12 are invited to participate in the annual bilingual calendar art contest sponsored by the North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA), the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the Inter-American Committee on Ports of the Organization of American States (CIP-OAS).

Submissions will be accepted from youth across the Americas (North America, Central America, South America and the Caribbean) until March 31, 2020.

Students are challenged to come up with a creative image(s) depicting sustainable actions the shipping industry is undertaking for the sustainable future of our planet.

Students are asked to submit an original poster depicting creative ideas about how shipping makes the future better for people and the marine environment, or how shipping can be even more green.

Click here to access the submission portal

For complete contest guidelines, prize details and more information about the maritime shipping industry, visit www.namepa.net/art-contest or en Español www.namepa.net/concurso-de-arte.

Twelve finalists will receive a certificate and a calendar with the artwork from each finalist. Two grand-prize winning artists will also receive a $100 cash prize and a U.S. Coast Guard prize package. There will be six finalists and one grand-prize winner from each of the K-5 and 6-12 categories.

For contest help, email contesthelp@namepa.net.

