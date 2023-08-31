Subsea7 has fully remotely operated a work-class ROV from Scotland, with the ROV deployed 9,400 km away, off the coast of Brazil. The success of the project has proven that the technology and capabilities developed by Subsea7 can perform key inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) tasks precisely and safely under remote control, with the potential to increase operational flexibility.

The operations phase, which included pipeline inspection and light intervention tasks, was part of an ongoing contract to provide IRM services for Petrobras. The project involved a remote piloting upgrade of the work-class ROV system on board an ROV support vessel. Real-time remote control was achieved via a secure, high-speed communications link to Subsea7’s Aberdeen onshore control center. Subsea7 also has two onshore control centers in Stavanger, Norway.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...