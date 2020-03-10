Subsalve USA’s Richard G. Fryburg was inducted into the Association of

Diving Contractors International (ADCI) Commercial Diving Hall of Fame during Underwater Intervention 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana, in February.

Fryburg founded Subsalve USA in 1977, growing the company from a small operation to a world-leading innovator in buoyancy and engineered inflatables.

He has served on the board of directors of the ADCI for nearly 20 years.

Learn more at: www.subsalve.com.

