Sequoia Scientific Inc. has delivered five LISST-200X submersible particle-size analyzer systems to the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Each system comprises Sequoia’s flagship LISST-200X laser

diffraction particle size analysis instrument and accessories designed for both lab and in-field applications of the instrument.

USACE will initially use the advanced LISST-200X technology within their sensitive habitats working unit that is focused on understanding dredge and placement activity impacts on corals and submerged aquatic vegetation. The instruments are planned to be deployed within the Honolulu, Hawaii Harbor and eventually in Florida and other East Coast sites.

Learn more at www.sequoiasci.com/product/lisst-200x.

Like this: Like Loading...