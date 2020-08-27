Arctic Rays, LLC has officially released a compact Submersible Monitoring System for use in 1 atmosphere pressure housings. While designed specifically for manned submersible battery pods and electronics housings where immediate detection of leaks is critical, the monitoring system is ideal for all applications.

The 90.5-mm x 51-mm x 19-mm single-board system monitors for ground faults and leaks and includes on-board barometric pressure, temperature, and humidity sensors. The ground fault system monitors both poles of two independent DC buses up to 350 V. The leak detection system can monitor up to eight independent locations with the included remote self-checking water detection probes.

The system has two on-board configurable alarm relays. It is electrically isolated and has ethernet and RS232 communications.

For more information, contact us at arcticrays.com or email us at info@arcticrays.com.

