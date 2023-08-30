Submarine Networks World will take place September 27 to 28 in Singapore, offering a dedicated platform to exchange knowledge, explore the latest projects, develop strategies and form lucrative new partnerships to drive the industry forward.

This year will feature the conference’s biggest event ever, with 800+ subsea communications leaders and more than 100 speakers. The agenda and networking opportunities have been expanded, including inspirational keynotes, lively and thought-provoking debates, and new ideas and connections.

For more information, visit: www.terrapinn.com/conference/submarine-networks-world.

Like this: Like Loading...