A free underwater engineering educational resource for primary school pupils is being extended for learning at home while schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched by Subsea UK in 2015, Subsea Channel was developed in collaboration with education bodies, teachers, science advisory staff and industry representatives to capture the interest and imagination of primary pupils in science subjects. Aligned to both the Scottish and U.K. teaching curriculums, the learning resource shows real-life applications from the subsea industry of the scientific principles taught in primary school.

Subsea Channel is aimed at 8- to 12-year-old children and was developed to encourage more young people to take an interest in science. It is designed to help teachers deliver the science curriculum with videos, practical exercises and experiment instructions that engage pupils’ interest and imagination, making the subject relevant and accessible.

Since Subsea Channel was launched, over 80 teachers and practitioners have undertaken CLPL (career-long professional learning) Subsea Channel sessions, organized by Aberdeen Science Centre and funded by Subsea UK. These one-day practical sessions allow teachers to understand how best to use the teaching resource in the classroom environment.

For more information, visit the Learning Resources page at www.subseauk.com.

