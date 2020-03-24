NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries released the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary 2020 Condition Report.

Condition reports summarize resources and ecosystem services within a national marine sanctuary, pressures on those resources, current conditions and trends, and management responses to the pressures.





The Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary Condition Report: Findings of Status and Trends 2007-2018 indicates that water quality in the sanctuary is good, but habitat, living resources and maritime heritage resources continue to be impacted by human activities (vessel traffic, fishing, marine debris, ocean noise) and climate change.

The condition report also includes an assessment of the sanctuary’s ecosystem services, which are benefits that people obtain from the environment, such as seafood and recreation.

