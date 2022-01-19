Apply: StartBlue Accelerator Secondary Mentors, Advisers
The first StartBlue cohort is underway. Mentors have been assigned to all the teams, but there are a few slots for secondary mentors and/or advisers in specific areas, as requested by the venture teams.
StartBlue supports the formation of advanced science and engineering start-ups tackling ocean-focused challenges and solutions integrated into science, industry, investment and government networks.
Present needs include:
- IP as it relates to hardware
- Offshore aquaculture
- Mooring/anchoring expertise as it relates to offshore power
- Large-scale food dehydration that could be applied to kelp
- Polymer science as it relates to bioproducts such as algae
- Experience with business tools such as Business Model Canvas, Value Proposition Canvas, or use of OKRs
- Experience with social enterprise, government funding, NGOs for large-scale restoration projects
Time commitment: 1 to 2 hr. per week for spring. The program began in October 2021 and will run through May 2022.
If you have not applied previously, you may fill out an interest form.
If you have already applied, your information is on file.
For questions, email: startblue-mentors@ucsd.edu.
The application deadline is January 28.
Learn more about the Cohort 1 teams here.