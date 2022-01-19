The first StartBlue cohort is underway. Mentors have been assigned to all the teams, but there are a few slots for secondary mentors and/or advisers in specific areas, as requested by the venture teams.

StartBlue supports the formation of advanced science and engineering start-ups tackling ocean-focused challenges and solutions integrated into science, industry, investment and government networks.



Present needs include:

IP as it relates to hardware

Offshore aquaculture

Mooring/anchoring expertise as it relates to offshore power

Large-scale food dehydration that could be applied to kelp

Polymer science as it relates to bioproducts such as algae

Experience with business tools such as Business Model Canvas, Value Proposition Canvas, or use of OKRs

Experience with social enterprise, government funding, NGOs for large-scale restoration projects

Time commitment: 1 to 2 hr. per week for spring. The program began in October 2021 and will run through May 2022.

If you have not applied previously, you may fill out an interest form.

If you have already applied, your information is on file.

For questions, email: startblue-mentors@ucsd.edu.

The application deadline is January 28.



Learn more about the Cohort 1 teams here.

