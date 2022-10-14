Six teams have been chosen for cohort two of UC San Diego’s startBlue accelerator program. They are dedicated to addressing ocean-related challenges with science- and engineering-based solutions.

Cohort two comprises:

Amphitrite Robotics, developing a hybrid, modular ROV/AUV with enhanced vision-based autonomous navigation and mapping capabilities for aquaculture, offshore energy, underwater cinematography, and marine robotics research.



Aras Photonics, creating novel integrated photonics solutions in the technological domain of LiDAR for ocean and coastal monitoring, health and data communications.



Berkeley Marine Robotics , developing autonomous swarm robotic systems with underwater laser communication to help ships reduce biofouling-related emissions and ports protect marine ecosystems.



Coil Reef, building a removable reef system for beach erosion mitigation, aquaculture, carbon sequestration and more.



Ocean Soteria , designing a purple zombie sea urchin population management service.



Octopus Garden , developing aquaculture technology to modernize seaweed farming and bring seaweed products into the dietary mainstream.



Cohort one’s seven teams that have completed the first round of the program have together raised $35,000 in donations, won over $200,000 in prize money and received $7.5 million in grant funding. Algeon Materials was accepted into the Creative Destruction Lab program, and CalWave Power Technologies Inc. successfully completed a historic wave energy pilot off of the Scripps Pier supported by a Department of Energy award.

