Applications for the next cohort of the StartBlue Accelerator are being accepted through October 31. The program for Cohort 3 will run January to June 2024.

StartBlue is an accelerator from Scripps Institution of Oceanography & Rady School of Management, UC San Diego that supports the formation of advanced science and engineering startups tackling ocean-focused challenges and solutions integrated into science, industry, investment, and government networks. StartBlue program partners include The Port of San Diego and its Blue Economy Incubator, TMA BlueTech, 1,000 Ocean Startups, CA Sea Grant, The Brink SBDC, Ocean Visions, U.S. Coast Guard Blue Tech Center of Expertise, National Defense Industry Association, San Diego Military Advisory Council, AiiM Partners, and AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles.

Teams must address an ocean-related challenge with a science- and engineering-based solution. No affiliation with UC San Diego is required to participate. Teams (two or more people) must commit to attending each of the core startBlue events (e.g., alternating weekly classes, site visits and workshops, showcase events) and meet the minimum 8 hr. of mentoring time.



Teams must have a San Diego presence–at this time, startBlue intends to be offered in-person.

This program is best suited to newly forming startups—incorporation, fundraising experience and prototypes are welcome but not required.

Competitive teams can demonstrate market potential, environmental need, sustainable approach, and scientific or engineering merit. Female, veteran and minority founders are strongly encouraged to apply.

Learn more here.

