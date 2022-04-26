EdgeTech Sonar Added to Spectrum Geophysics Portfolio

Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) have announced that Spectrum Geophysics have purchased an EdgeTech 4205 Side Scan Sonar System to complement their existing pool of geophysical survey equipment.

STR, who are a representative for EdgeTech in the United Kingdom, have seen an active increase in sales over the past twelve months in EdgeTech’s sonar imaging systems and underwater technology to support their global offshore energy customers.

Neil Jackson, STR’s regional director EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), said, “STR are delighted to continue their long-term relationship as EdgeTech’s Authorized Service Center in which we support both users and customers. In order to service this relationship, STR have built a large inventory of stock and our technicians have been specifically trained to service EdgeTech’s systems.”

Spectrum Geophysics’ Geophysics Director, Rob Arnold, said, “Spectrum are pleased to be adding the 4205 Side Scan System to complement our existing pool of EdgeTech geophysical survey equipment. The system will be utilized straight away on a Southern North Sea debris clearance contract for an offshore wind project.”

Doug McGowen, EdgeTech’s director, sales & marketing, said, “The next generation 4205 is a versatile side scan sonar system that can be configured for almost any survey application, from shallow to deep water operations. The system is available in either a tri-frequency side scan sonar configuration or motion-tolerant and multi-pulse (MP) configuration.

Spectrum selected the 540/850kHz MP version of the 4205 which provides surveyors the ability to operate either at faster survey speeds or in more adverse weather conditions while still obtaining high-quality underwater imagery. Additionally, this configuration can be operated in a single-pulse, high-resolution mode for those operations that require an even more finite view of the seafloor.”

