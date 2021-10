Sonardyne Group Ltd., a family-owned global group of companies comprising Chelsea Technologies, EIVA, Sonardyne, Voyis and Wavefront, is rebranding as Covelya Group Ltd.

Simon Partridge will succeed Ralph Rayner as company chairman with immediate effect. Rayner will remain on the board in a nonexecutive capacity.

The announcement was made by Covelya Group CEO Stephen Fasham.

Learn more at: https://covelya.com.

