Sonardyne International Ltd. has acquired underwater imaging and inspection specialist 2G Robotics Inc.

2G Robotics will join the Sonardyne group of companies while remaining an independent business and brand, continuing to serve its customer base in unmanned and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). 2G Robotics’ founder, Jason Gillham, will continue to lead the company as CEO.

The acquisition of 2G Robotics is the latest step in Sonardyne’s long-term growth strategy and follows the acquisition of Danish survey software company EIVA last year.

2G Robotics is based in Ontario, Canada. The company was founded in 2007, and will continue to operate from its current location.

