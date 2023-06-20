Groundbreaking ROV Deployment Model Introduced

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is pleased to announce a collaboration with HonuWorx Ltd. to assist in a series of technology demonstrations. These demonstrations mark a significant milestone in the development of Cellula’s groundbreaking extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicle, Solus-XR.

Cellula’s Solus-XR XLUUV will play a vital role in showcasing HonuWorx’s Loggerhead concept, which represents a revolutionary solution for the subsea industry. This concept is a pioneering approach that utilizes an extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicle (XLUUV) as a mobile power and communication hub for Light Work Class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

Unlike other emerging uncrewed vessel concepts, Loggerhead avoids deployment challenges caused by adverse weather conditions by operating its systems subsea and eliminating the risks associated with launching ROVs and AUVs through the splash-zone. This approach simplifies and optimizes the design of the vehicles for their intended tasks.

“The collaboration between Cellula and HonuWorx represents a significant advancement in underwater technology,” said Adrian Woodroffe, director of business development at Cellula Robotics. “With the extended range capabilities of Solus-XR combined with HonuWorx’s innovative subsea inspection and intervention techniques, we are poised to revolutionize underwater operations.”

The Loggerhead approach holds immense promise for the defense and energy industries, offering improved operational efficiency, cost reductions, and a smaller environmental footprint.

HonorWorx Co-Founder Lucas Wissmann expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “The upcoming demonstrations will demonstrate an ROV deployment model that promises to disrupt the economics of subsea work and reshape the landscape of underwater technology. Our companies share a pioneering spirit and a shared vision, which will forge new frontiers to disrupt the sector and unlock value.”

Both Cellula Robotics and HonuWorx are committed to pushing the boundaries of underwater technology, ensuring the delivery of innovative and sustainable solutions for global underwater operations.

Like this: Like Loading...