Decarbonization Tech Trials Underway for Shipping Fleet

Kongsberg Maritime and Solstad Offshore have entered a collaboration agreement to identify and conduct trials for decarbonization technologies across Solstad’s fleet.

The companies will work together to identify and use Kongsberg Maritime products and services to increase fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions on Solstad vessels. The agreement will also investigate the use of other digital technologies to drive operational efficiency.

The Solstad fleet comprises about 40 modern ships operating worldwide. All ships have equipment from Kongsberg Maritime on board. The company is one of the largest offshore shipping companies in the world.

“Kongsberg Maritime are excited to continue our historic collaboration with Solstad Offshore,” said James Poulton, senior vice president of aftermarket sales at Kongsberg Maritime. “Close partnerships are key to developing the next generation of integrated technologies so that we together can support the goal of decarbonization within the maritime industry.”

Solstad Sustainability Director Tor Inge Dale emphasized, “Collaboration is the cornerstone of the ongoing energy transformation process. Kongsberg and Solstad share a rich history of partnering to advance and enhance technology, and this partnership will now extend to our collective efforts in decarbonization.”

