Solid Oxide Fuel Cell for Vessel Energy Efficiency

Alma Clean Power, Odfjell, and DNV have announced a project that would entail the installation of a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) system on a chemical tanker by the end of 2024.

Solid oxide fuel cells are fuel-flexible and can convert fuels like ammonia, LNG, methanol, and hydrogen to electricity with a potentially higher energy efficiency than internal combustion engines. With a maritime solid oxide fuel cell solution, shipping companies will be able to reduce emissions short term and operate emissions-free once alternative fuels become available.

The project partners intend to place an 80-KW natural gas-fueled solid oxide fuel cell container on board one of Odfjell’s chemical tankers to demonstrate SOFC as an efficient energy converter for deep-sea shipping. In January 2023, Alma Clean Power was awarded DNV’s Approval in Principle for their design of a 1-MW ammonia-fueled SOFC system.

“We’ve been working structured and actively with energy-efficiency technologies and decarbonization for more than a decade, and this project represents another progressive step in energy efficiency, fuel flexibility, and zero emissions capability innovations,” said Harald Fotland, CEO of Odfjell.

“The project provides an ample opportunity to learn from the practical application to further improve our rules and guidelines and use this input to facilitate constructive dialogs with the applicable Flag Authorities,” added Tuva Flagstad-Andersen, regional manager for maritime in North Europe at DNV.

