Star Bulk and Eagle Bulk, two of the largest dry bulk carriers in the world, will use Sofar Ocean’s Wayfinder platform to optimize voyages and reduce emissions across their fleets.

Wayfinder customers and others across the maritime shipping industry are more eager than ever to operationalize strategies that drive decarbonization in the immediate term. This sense of urgency is in part driven by new regulations issued by the International Maritime Organization—namely, the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII)—that aim to decrease the shipping industry’s emissions by as much as 70 percent by 2050.

An optimized route can decrease a vessel’s exposure to inclement weather, reduce its fuel consumption, and lower its emissions output. Wayfinder customers see an average of 3 to 5 percent fuel and time savings per voyage and annual fleet-wide emissions reductions of tens of thousands of metric tonnes of CO 2 .

Sofar’s highly accurate weather forecasts enable Wayfinder to predict the conditions along a vessel’s route. To predict how a particular vessel will behave in those conditions, Wayfinder uses its vessel performance model, AdaptiveVPM. These predictions, coupled with highly accurate weather forecasts, power Wayfinder’s optimization engine.

