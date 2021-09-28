The SNAME Maritime Convention (SMC) will take place October 27 to 29, alongside the International Conference on Fast Sea Technology (FAST) October 26 to 27, at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

The following is an outline of the SMC agenda:

Keynotes:

– Jeff Andreini, vice president of New Energy Services, Crowley Marine Services Inc.

– Paula Bontempi, dean of the Graduate School of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island

– Michael Johnson, founder and CEO, Sea Machines

Panel Discussions:

– Alternative Fuels

– Increasing Diversity and Inclusion in the Maritime Workplace

– Offshore Wind Energy

Technical Session Tracks:

– Digitalization

– Green Shipping Technology

– Hydrodynamics

– Marine Forensics

– Operation, Maintenance, Infrastructure

– Production

– Safety-Reliability

– Salvage

– Ship and Platform Design

– Structural Design

Full Day Continuing Education Courses:

– Aluminum Vessel Structures

– Marine Engineering – Fluid System Design

Topical Breakfasts:

– Use of Simulation and Animation in Forensic Analysis of Vessel Accidents

– Titanic Panel Discussion

Student Program:

– Design Competition

– Industry Roundtable

– Maritime Job Fair

– Student Leadership Summit

– Student Social

New Marine Forensics Track

On October 27, a full day will be dedicated to the latest in marine forensics projects, including never before released 3D images of Titanic created using 3D photogrammetric modeling.

New This Year

FAST (International Conference on Fast Sea Transportation), now a SNAME event, will be co-located with SMC 2021 in Providence from October 26 to 27. FAST is the premier global conference for high-performance ships and craft, bringing together experts from around the world to present and exchange knowledge and network around the latest information available on high-performance vessels and their technology. (Sponsored by DAMEN Shipyards.)

Learn more at: SNAMEconvention.com.

Like this: Like Loading...