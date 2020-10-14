Evergreen Marine Corp. Ltd. has been awarded Digital Safe Security certification from Lloyd’s Register (LR) for its latest 12,000 TEU ultralarge containership, Ever Forward, which was built and delivered by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI) in September 2020.

SHI used its smart ship solution, SVESSEL, to develop the digital ship system on board Ever Forward. This solution provides operators and shore-based staff with instant access to operating data from onboard systems for monitoring and diagnostics through the cloud, which they can use to make more informed operational decisions and respond to issues faster and more efficiently.

Ever Forward has been built to class in line with LR Digital Ship notations with elements of SVESSEL certified against LR’s Digital Safe Security notation, demonstrating that access for autonomous and remote monitoring of the ship’s systems has been provided and assessed.

LR also provided independent assurance services to Evergreen and SHI, applying the Digital Ship descriptive notation to the vessel in recognition of the work and certifying the digital ship system as safe.

“We believe digital transformation will revolutionize the maritime transportation industry and drive economic value for all stakeholders including shipowners and operators,” said Yong-Lae Shim, vice president of SHI Ship and Offshore Research Institute.

