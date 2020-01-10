Silverstream Technologies has signed a landmark framework agreement for retrofit installation of the Silverstream System on some of the vessels in the Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Ltd. LNGC fleet.



The agreement will see Shell and Silverstream develop a close working relationship for the design, engineering, procurement and execution of the Silverstream System.



The Silverstream System reduces fuel consumption and associated emissions by creating a carpet of microbubbles that coat the entire flat bottom of the vessel. This carpet reduces frictional resistance between the hull and the water. The technology works in all maritime conditions, is not weather dependent, and does not constrain or negatively impact the normal operational profile of the vessel.

