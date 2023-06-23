Silver Ships has been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) contract for the construction and delivery of up to 246 High-Speed Maneuvering Surface Target (HSMST) custom vessels. This is Silver Ships’ largest contract order to date. Silver Ships has delivered custom vessels to the United States military for more than 25 years.

This contract entails the construction of Silver Ships’ AM800 RHIB. The 27-ft. custom-built target boats feature a 9-ft., 8-in. beam and include an air or foam collar, depending on the boat variant. Each AM800 will be outfitted with a specialized compartment designed for installing remote control systems and electronics. These target boats are fully operational and built to the Navy’s specifications and payload requirements, depending on the boat’s specific mission. Vessels can be operated by a one- or two-person crew for training purposes but are remotely operated during live-fire training.

Delivery of the first target boats is scheduled for March 2024.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...