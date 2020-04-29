Greensea, creator of OPENSEA, the open-architecture robotics platform for the marine industry, has developed a new hull crawler that easily attaches an ROV to a ship hull without magnetics and allows the operator to “drive” the ROV and payloads over the hull.

Initial hull crawlers are designed to work exclusively with the VideoRay Mission Specialist Defender ROV.

The hull crawler represents a milestone in Greensea’s hull robotics program, which is advancing navigation and localization capabilities for a fully autonomous robotic hull inspection and proactive in-water cleaning solution.

To learn more, visit www.greensea.com and www.videoray.com.

