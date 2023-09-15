Shell Ventures has joined Value Group’s investor base to accelerate and expand Value Group’s carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) strategy.

Value Maritime is the pioneering developer and installer of one of the first commercially viable hybrid CO2 capture and exhaust gas cleaning systems (Filtree), which shipowners and operators can lease to help them lower their emissions.

Shell Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Shell, supports companies in their early, scale and growth phases, providing investments that stimulate the development of new technologies and disruptive business models to lower emissions and accelerate the energy transition.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...