Sercel has launched Bluepulse, an innovative marine acoustic source with advanced frequency control technology. Bluepulse is a purpose-built acoustic source designed to help protect marine wildlife from high-frequency emissions, while maintaining highly accurate and reliable results for seismic acquisition.

Bluepulse is compatible with all existing peripherals, making it ideal for surveys requiring limited high-frequency source emissions.

Existing G-Source and G-Source II units can be easily upgraded with Bluepulse technology, saving customers up to 40 percent on the cost of fleet conversions.

The new units offer available range options in three different casings, 22 different volumes and two frequency limits (100 and 200 Hz) to comply with regulatory environmental standards and restrictions. The source array can be configured and customized to meet exacting survey requirements.

