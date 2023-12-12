Seatools has successfully completed factory acceptance tests (FAT) for a highly innovative fall pipe ROV developed for DEME. This ROV will be deployed on DEME’s upcoming subsea rock installation vessel Yellowstone, scheduled to join the fleet in the first half of 2024.

The ROV has an advanced dynamic positioning (DP) system to perform precision rock installation operations, regardless of water depth or operational conditions. The ROV also has an integrated rotator, allowing for the offsetting of the ROV’s heading relative to the vessel heading, which ensures an optimal vessel heading. Another feature of the ROV is its expansive onboard survey equipment suite, employed for precise positioning, monitoring operations and the environment, and conducting comprehensive pre- and post-surveys.

To handle the vast amounts of data and complex control algorithms related to dynamic positioning, the ROV is equipped with Seatools’ in-house multicore processing technology. The Yellowstone ROV PLC, featuring a quad-core processor, efficiently distributes tasks among individual cores, resulting in improved control task execution, particularly beneficial in complex control loops, such as electrohydraulically driven DP systems.

