Seatools has completed the engineering, manufacturing and qualification of the electronics, instrumentation and hydraulics for Allseas’ pilot polymetallic nodule collection vehicle.

The vehicle will be part of a pilot nodule collection test to be conducted by Allseas in 2022 in the Pacific Ocean.

Allseas developed and manufactured the core nodule collection technology and surrounding mechanical assembly

for the subsea vehicle. Seatools delivered the hydraulic, electronic and control system, including design, building, qualification and testing. Seatools extended its technology base with a new range of sensors for this vehicle.

