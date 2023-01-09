The Finnish government has given consent to a research permit for the floating offshore wind project Wellamo in the Finnish Bothnian Sea. The environmental impact assessment will begin in January 2023, and the seabed investigations will be carried out in 2023.

The Wellamo floating wind project is being developed by SeaSapphire, powered by Simply Blue Group and Eolus. Wellamo will be located in the Finnish economic zone approximately 90 km off the coast, southwest of Pori.

Wellamo is one of four floating offshore wind parks being developed jointly by Eolus and Simply Blue Group in Finland and Sweden under the SeaSapphire brand.

The planned capacity of Wellamo floating wind is 1 to 2 GW, which would add up to 10 TWh of renewable electricity to the Finnish electrical grid annually. The envisioned number of turbines for the wind farm is approximately 100, with the final number to be determined at a later stage.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...