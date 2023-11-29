SEAMOR and Voyis are collaborating to bring together the powerful capabilities of the SEAMOR Mako ROV and the precision of the Voyis Discovery Stereo Camera for underwater inspection and exploration. With SEAMOR’s expertise in the aquaculture industry, where efficiency and cost-effectiveness are paramount, the SEAMOR ROV equipped with the Voyis stereo camera will improve routine net inspections; regulatory compliance work; mort recovery; inspection of cages, docks, pipes, cables and moorings; recovery of expensive lost equipment; and surveying and sampling of seabed.

These tasks, among others, can now be easily completed without the need for expensive commercial dive teams, resulting in significant cost savings.

Environmental specialists can leverage the capabilities of the SEAMOR ROV and the Voyis Discovery Stereo Camera to conduct high-resolution photographic surveys and other ocean bottom deployments. The result is a more comprehensive understanding of underwater environments, facilitating early detection of issues such as seabed pollution, fish disease or pen leaks.

In the realm of hydro dams, the collaboration between SEAMOR and Voyis addresses the critical need for secure power supplies. Hydroelectric companies worldwide prioritize the reliability of their systems, and the SEAMOR ROV, equipped with the Voyis stereo camera, is now an invaluable tool for ensuring system integrity. These ROVs perform routine underwater inspections and tooling tasks, ensuring the consistent and secure supply of electricity and gas to millions of users.

