Sealite’s business expansion has continued with the commissioning of a third rotational molding machine in May. Housed in a brand-new factory, the official opening marked the growth of the company’s global headquarters in Somerville, Victoria.

The opening creates dual rotational molding production capacity for Sealite’s Australian operations. The other manufacturing facilities are

located in Tilton, U.S.A., to service the Americas and the Caribbean, and in Lowestoft, U.K., to service U.K. and other European customers.

The new site doubles capacity for manufactured products in Australia and may even result in new local employment opportunities in the future.

Sealite manufactures a large range of navigational aids, ocean buoys and channel markers.

Learn more at: www.sealite.com.

