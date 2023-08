Sealite is holding its first-ever SPX Aids to Navigation Photo Contest, for which you can submit photos of your Sealite buoys in action.

Submissions must have: the photographer’s name, location of photo and a brief description of the photo.

Deadline is August 31 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The prize is a pair of Apple AirPods Pro.

