Oceaneering International Services Ltd. (OISL), a subsidiary of Oceaneering International Inc., has been awarded a contract from Moray Offshore Windfarm (East) Ltd. (MOWEL) to complete seabed route and debris clearance for the Moray East Wind Farm project in the Moray Firth, Scotland.

OISL will provide a full suite of services for the project, including vessel, route preparation tools, ROV, survey and personnel to complete seabed route and debris clearance operations for the wind farm’s export cable routes.

The project, which will be completed early in the second quarter of this year, is the latest to be secured by OISL for Moray East, with the company’s ROV and tooling divisions already having had success supporting scopes for the development.

The workscope includes deployment of the company’s Route Preparation Plough RP15 for route and boulder clearance.

