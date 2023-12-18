U.S. Sea Grant anticipates $5,000,000 to $6,000,000 in funding for research projects and programs that will develop and refine methods, protocols, techniques, and/or strategies to enhance the production of one or more life stages of aquaculture species to improve the efficiency, output, and profitability of commercial coastal, marine, or Great Lakes region aquaculture businesses.

Projects that focus on the following aquaculture categories and organisms in both marine and freshwater are eligible for this competition and include:

-Microalgae and macroalgae (seaweed)

-Molluscs

-Crustaceans

-Ornamentals

-Baitfish

-Finfish species for food production

-Miscellaneous invertebrates

This opportunity is open to: any individual; any public or private corporation, partnership, or other association or entity (including any Sea Grant College, Sea Grant Institute or other institution); or any state, political subdivision of a state, tribal government or agency or officer thereof. Applications require the standard 50 percent nonfederal match for Sea Grant projects.

Find the full notice of funding opportunity, more eligibility information, and learn how you can apply at: seagrant.noaa.gov/funding.

