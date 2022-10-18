The National Sea Grant Office anticipates between $1,000,000 and $2,000,000 of federal funds will be available to support approximately two to five awards, and awards will require 25 percent nonfederal match.

Eligible applicants are collaborative state, tribal, local or regionally based networks or partnerships of public or private entities.

Projects may benefit from engaging with the planning frameworks developed by Sea Grant programs in fiscal years 2021 to 2023.

Letters of intent are required in order to be eligible to submit a full proposal and are due December 1, 2022.

More information is available at: seagrant.noaa.gov/funding

