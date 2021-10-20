The National Sea Grant College Program has two federal funding opportunities to advance U.S. aquaculture:

Marine Finfish Aquaculture: Juvenile Production Technologies (NOAA-OAR-SG-2022-2007054)

Sea Grant anticipates approximately $5,000,000 will be available for research projects and programs that will advance marine finfish juvenile production technologies for aquaculture. Proposals are sought that support broad, nonproprietary research to address critical gaps with respect to marine finfish juvenile production technologies; make that information available to U.S. coastal and Great Lakes aquaculture businesses; and include Sea Grant aquaculture extension personnel and also preferably industry stakeholders. All proposals to this competition must be submitted by a Sea Grant program. Other interested entities must submit proposals in partnership with and through a relevant Sea Grant Program.

Notices of intent to submit are due November 9, 2021.

Full proposals are due January 27, 2022.

Early Stage Propagation Strategies for Aquaculture Species (NOAA-OAR-SG-2022-2007053)

Sea Grant anticipates approximately $4,000,000 will be available for research projects and programs that will develop and refine early-stage propagation strategies for aquaculture species, excluding selected marine finfish species for food. Proposals are sought that support broad, nonproprietary research to develop and refine early-stage propagation strategies, such as reproduction, hatchery and/or nursery strategies, for aquaculture species; make that information available to U.S. coastal and Great Lakes aquaculture businesses; and include Sea Grant aquaculture extension personnel and also preferably industry stakeholders. All proposals to this competition must be submitted by a Sea Grant program. Other interested entities must submit proposals in partnership with and through a relevant Sea Grant Program.

Notices of intent to submit are due November 16, 2021.

Full proposals are due February 3, 2022.

Further information is available at: seagrant.noaa.gov/funding.

