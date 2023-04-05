Sea Grant has a new funding opportunity for collaborative projects that address priority research needs to enhance understanding of and address impacts to the American lobster fishery in the Gulf of Maine, Georges Bank, and southern New England.

The program seeks applications from research teams and encourages partnerships between industry, state agencies, and/or academia that address American lobster population dynamics, life history parameters, species interactions and behavior, and/or social, behavioral or economic research, including analyses regarding measures under consideration for inclusion in the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan.

Sea Grant anticipates having up to $2 million dollars to fund a diversity of projects, with funding requests up to $500,000 in fiscal year 2023. Projects may be one or two years in duration. Nonfederal matching funds equal to at least 50 percent of the federal funding request must be provided.

Applications must be submitted to Grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. EST, May 10, 2023. The research will become part of the Sea Grant American Lobster Initiative , a program launched in 2019 to conduct research related to the species and coordinate extension and outreach efforts with lobster stakeholders. Read the full announcement here.

Like this: Like Loading...