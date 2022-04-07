Sea Grant has a new funding opportunity for collaborative projects to address priority issues involving applied research and/or technological questions impacting the American lobster fishery in the Gulf of Maine, Georges Bank and southern New England.

The program seeks applications from research teams and encourages research partnerships between state agencies, academia and/or industry stakeholders that address development and operationalization of gear technologies and socio-economic research to understand the social, economic and technological opportunities and/or barriers associated with bringing gear technology to commercial scale in the lobster fishery.

Sea Grant anticipates having up to $2 million dollars to fund a diverse set of projects, with funding requests ranging from $50,000 to $750,000 in 2022.

Projects may be one or two years in duration, with a maximum of two years. Nonfederal matching funds equal to at least 50 percent of the federal funding request must be provided.

Applications must be submitted to Grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 24.

The research will become part of the Sea Grant American Lobster Initiative , a program launched in 2019 to conduct research related to the species and coordinate extension and outreach efforts with lobster stakeholders. Research calls in previous years have focused on addressing critical gaps in knowledge about how American lobster is being impacted by environmental change in the Gulf of Maine, Georges Bank and southern New England.

