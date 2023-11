The Sea-Changers Marine Conservation Social Fund 2023/24 is now open, with a closing date of December 22, 2023.

The funds will support socially beneficial marine conservation approaches and solutions, with an emphasis on improving participants’ health and well-being and/or delivering benefits for disadvantaged communities.

Eligible organizations can apply for grants of £3,000 to £5,000.

Learn more here.

