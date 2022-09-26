Sea-Changers, which gives grants to U.K.-based charities and nonprofit organizations (including schools) carrying out marine conservation-related activities, is currently accepting applications for its Main, Innovation and Small grants funds.

Projects chosen will achieve one or more of the following objectives:

To address the root causes of marine conservation threats and challenges in the U.K.

To prevent or reduce negative impacts on U.K. coastal and marine environments and/or species.

To add to the body of knowledge about marine conservation threats and challenges in the U.K.

The maximum award for the Main Grant Fund is £2,500. The next deadline for this round of applications is September 30. Visit https://www.sea-changers.org. uk/how-to-apply for details.



Sea-Changers Small Grant Fund is another opportunity, and those interested can apply at any time for grants of up to £500. More information is available at: https://www.sea-changers.org. uk/how-to-apply.

