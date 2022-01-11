The Sea-Changers Coastal Fountain Fund supports groups and organizations around the U.K. that wish to install water bottle refill stations on beaches or other coastal locations. The program aims to tackle the increasing problem of plastic bottles left behind along the coasts as marine litter, damaging the marine environment and the species that call it home. The fund is being sponsored by Bunzl plc.



The aim of the fund is to prevent or reduce negative impacts on U.K. coastal and marine environments and species by reducing marine litter through the provision of well-located coastal water fountains that will significantly reduce the use of nonreusable plastic drink bottles.

A maximum sum of £2,000 per fountain is available. An organization can apply for funding for one fountain.



The deadline for applications is February 13, 2022.

You can find out more at: www.sea-changers.org.uk/ coastal-fountain-fund.

Like this: Like Loading...