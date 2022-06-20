SDB-Online is the new cloud-based web app to create high-resolution bathymetric grids for shallow waters. It is the first of its kind. It builds on EOMAP’s expertise in satellite-derived bathymetry (SDB), a technique to map water depth from space, avoiding time-consuming and costly on-site surveys. With SDB-Online, coastal engineers, surveyors, modelers and scientists can create high-resolution bathymetry grids 24/7, from the comfort of their desks.

Underwater topography (bathymetry) is crucial for many different coastal stakeholders. On the basis of bathymetric data, coastal engineers calculate and plan their projects; surveyors decide where to set up on-site campaigns; modelers analyze and predict coastal dynamics; and scientists study seabed morphology and benthos. So far, they often had to conduct cost-intensive on-site surveys or rely on insufficient data from other sources. SDB-Online helps by enabling users to access high-resolution bathymetric grids of shallow waters without on-site surveys–rapidly and easily.

