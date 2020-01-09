Teledyne CARIS is offering the S-100: New Products, New Possibilities User Group Meeting and Seminar series in 2020, to be hosted in the Netherlands (June 2020), Singapore (July 2020) and Panama (September 2020).

The three-day agenda will include the following sessions:

Journey to S-100: Current and planned pilot projects, roadmaps and initiatives.

S-100 in CARIS: Current and planned capabilities and workflows.

Automation from Ping-to-Chart: Opportunities to streamline production through automation.

Products and Services: Creation, maintenance and distribution of new products and services

Getting Ready for S-100: What can you do today?

Participating organizations will be encouraged to present in one or more of the sessions. The meeting represents a unique opportunity to engage with other CARIS software users to explore possibilities and learn from their experiences.

