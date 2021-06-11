As hurricane season approaches each summer, coastal communities on the U.S. Atlantic seaboard brace for impact. These fast-moving and often deadly storms aren’t only a persistent threat to human safety, they also present a significant economic impact—hurricane damage in the U.S. is estimated at around $54 billion annually.

In partnership with NOAA, Saildrone is going storm chasing in the Tropical Atlantic to collect data where it’s never been collected before—inside a hurricane.

Saildrone will deploy five USVs equipped with a new type of “hurricane wing” designed especially for operating in winds over 70 mph and waves over 10 ft.

