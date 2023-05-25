Saab ROV Chosen for Naples-Based Archaeology and Offshore Services

The Seaeye Falcon DR will be employed by Deep Sea Technology (DST), a commercial diving business based in Naples, Italy, across its operations supporting offshore energy and maritime archaeological research in both shallow and deep waters. The Falcon package includes a Tritech Super SeaPrince sonar and skid-mounted five-function manipulator and rope cutter.

“The Falcon DR will extend our operational capabilities,” says Alessandro Scuotto, CEO of DST. “It will operate in both single configuration and for diver support, and we plan to further enhance the vehicle with new system options in the future.”

Depth rated to 1,000 m, the Seaeye Falcon has a proven record globally in many marine archaeological missions involving filming, recording, surveying, and delicately recovering artifacts when appropriate.

During diving operations, the Falcon can helpfully preview dive sites, watch over divers, and save time by transporting tools and materials back and forth.

As the world’s most successful robotic vehicle in its class, the Seaeye Falcon has a reliability record covering over a million hours underwater.

Its success comes from having the power and intelligent control to handle a wide range of resources for undertaking numerous intricate and demanding tasks in strong currents and turbulent waters.

Just a meter in size, the Falcon is easily manhandled, and its iCON™ intelligent control architecture, combined with five powerful thrusters, allows precise maneuverability amongst complex structures, whilst loaded with various cameras, sensors, and tooling, typically found on much larger robotic vehicles.

