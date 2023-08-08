RST and Samskip have launched their Green Shore Power initiative, which aims to dramatically reduce CO2 emissions produced by vessels docked by providing new clean shore-powered energy solutions. The shore power solution is the first of its kind for a container terminal in the Netherlands.

The new shore power endeavor was largely possible through the expertise of Harbour Electronical Services (HES), which prepared and outfitted Samskip’s shortsea vessel Innovator to receive shore power. The power supply unit at the quay of RST was installed by Jolectra.

Onshore power supply systems are a critical step toward the decarbonization of the shipping sector. Given that docked vessels currently leave their engines running to generate onboard electricity while burning gasoil constantly, the impact of green onshore power becomes abundantly clear. For the entire shipping sector, shore-side electricity is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 5 megatons of CO2 per year (3.7 percent of global shipping emissions).

With this innovation, Samskip also takes a leading position in preparing for the FuelEU Maritime regulation, which will require shore-power connectivity from 2030 onward.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...