Royal IHC, a Dutch supplier of vessels, equipment and services for the maritime industry, has developed a new fleet of electrically powered Beaver cutter suction dredger (CSD) ships. Royal IHC chose WEG’s WGM20 water jacket cooled motor to power the vessels.

The WGM20 is a high-performance electric motor ideal for marine, offshore and heavy-duty industrial applications. Its innovative design includes advanced cooling technology that optimizes heat dissipation and reduces energy losses, consumption and operating costs. In addition to efficient heat dissipation, the motor’s high starting torque, low vibrations and a compact design suit demanding environments. The motor’s durability is enhanced by its resistance to water and corrosion. This also makes the motor a versatile solution for pumps in offshore environments.

