Rotech Completes Offshore Cabling Job

Rotech Subsea has debuted its new trenching tool on its first commercial assignment for cabling activity on an offshore wind project in the Baltic Sea.

The RS1-3 purpose-built cable trencher has completed a post-lay burial campaign for a series of multiple cable joints for the unnamed project.

Mobilized from Aberdeen and deployed via offshore support vessel crane, Rotech Subsea’s RS1-3 jet trencher completed the post-lay burial of multiple cable joints ranging from 50 to 300 meters long, in under two weeks and ahead of schedule, leading to savings on the overall project cost.

Rotech Subsea’s Director of Subsea, Stephen Cochrane, said: “This successful first operational deployment for our new RS1-3 tool has set a new standard for cable trenching.”

“This development of another game-changing tool by our in-house R&D team will further enhance Rotech Subsea’s reputation as leader in non-contact cable trenching.”

Operational water depths ranged from 10-40 meters, with sea states of 0.25-1.5Hs and currents of 1 knot.

