The 25th annual international RoboSub competition was held at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland. During the competition, students were challenged with designing, building and testing an autonomous submarine. Once the vehicle is released, there is no human intervention. The students watched poolside, hoping they had designed a robust vehicle and programmed and tuned the software to successfully navigate the course.

A total of 39 teams from 11 countries, comprising 790 students and 63 advisers, participated in RoboSub this year; 29 teams, with 289 students and advisers, attended the in-person competition.

There were multiple categories with various winners in each category.

The winner of the penultimate competition, the Autonomy Challenge, was the National University of Singapore. Amador Valley High School (Pleasanton, California) earned a second-place finish, and in third was Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.)



The week-long competition was sponsored by the U.S. Office of Naval Research (ONR), Blue Origin, MathWorks, Blue Robotics, LGH, Blue Trail Engineering, Siemens, SolidWorks, Bulgin and Teledyne Marine.

