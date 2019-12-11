Request for Proposals: Sustainable Aquaculture

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, in partnership with the NOAA Fisheries Office of Aquaculture, is issuing a request for proposals (RFP) seeking marine aquaculture pilot projects focused on sustainable aquatic farming techniques and regional business practices to grow U.S. domestic seafood.

The geographic scope of the proposed projects is the U.S. East Coast states from Maine to Florida. The primary location of the proposed projects must be in the marine/estuarine environment. Examples of the types of pilot projects being sought through the RFP include:

Research and development related to the production and distribution of shellfish seed stock.

Finfish, shellfish (other than oysters) and seaweed farming systems, especially for those species new to aquaculture in the region or that use novel production systems.

Identification and development of Aquaculture Development Zones with pre-planning and pre-permitting for a range of aquaculture activities.

Resolution of issues (e.g., enforcement, water quality, public-trust concerns or impacts) related to open-water finfish farming in state waters.

Business incubators.

Regional market and economic impact studies.

NOAA Fisheries, through the commission, is making available $625,000 for the funding period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Individual proposals should not exceed $200,000 or be less than $50,000.

It is anticipated that approximately four to six projects will be funded. Eligible applicants include researchers at U.S. academic institutions, research laboratories, for-profit companies/firms, nonprofits and state agencies.

Applicants seeking to apply to the RFP must submit, as a single file, an electronic proposal by email no later than 5:00 p.m. EST on January 15, 2020.

The RFP is available at: www.asmfc.org/files/RFPs/ASMFC2020PilotAquacultureRFP_Nov2019.pdf

The Gulf and Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commissions have also issued similar RFPs seeking proposals relevant to their respective regions. For more information, contact Dr. Louis Daniel at ldaniel@asmfc.org or 252-342-1478.

