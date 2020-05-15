A new study, “A quiet revolution – the maritime innovation ecosystem in Japan,” explores the commitments to Internet of Things (IoT)-based ship and crew management already made by corporate Japan and offers unique insights into the country’s emerging start-up culture.

The report, sponsored by Inmarsat, is the first in a series of in-depth profiles into maritime technology and start-ups in specific countries. It builds on “Trade 2.0: How start-ups are driving the next generation of maritime trade,” a global study launched by Inmarsat in 2019 during London International Shipping Week.

Both studies are the work of maritime experts Nick Chubb and Leonardo Zangrando. Chubb is a former seafarer and founder and director of Thetius Maritime Innovation Intelligence. Zangrando is a naval architect and founder and managing director of Startup Wharf Ltd., an independent global hub of start-up-driven maritime transformation.

Like this: Like Loading...